Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,836,000 after buying an additional 64,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 73.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 49,104 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

