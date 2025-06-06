Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.