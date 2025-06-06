Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.27%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.