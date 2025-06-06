Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $310,000 Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Verastem were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verastem by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Verastem by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verastem by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $6.18 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verastem

In other Verastem news, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $90,592.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,267.15. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Paterson sold 58,677 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $477,044.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,913.66. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,168 shares of company stock worth $577,292 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verastem Profile

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

