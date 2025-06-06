Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $347,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

