Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $355,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,307.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

