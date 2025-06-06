Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.