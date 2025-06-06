Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $362,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,175,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,713,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $244.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,943,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

