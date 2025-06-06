Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Qudian were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian Trading Up 0.2%

QD stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $505.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.58. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.