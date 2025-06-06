Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $336,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 239.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 733,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 40,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $389,648.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,037,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,508,464.20. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $87,650.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 667,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,781.24. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,890 shares of company stock worth $933,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.78 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

