Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $371,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $51,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $42,360,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 826,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 438,644 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5,931.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 352,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 346,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.42. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

