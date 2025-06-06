Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NMI by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,424.28. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,152 shares of company stock worth $3,358,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

