Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $318,000 Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

