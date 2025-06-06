Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.