Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

