Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $26,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $97,534. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $491.40 million, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

