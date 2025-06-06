Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NRIM stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

