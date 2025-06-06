Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QCR by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 148.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $65.64 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

