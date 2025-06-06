Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 698,296 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,296 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.