Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,128 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,222,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 3,833.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after purchasing an additional 404,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in EnerSys by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,969,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at EnerSys
In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EnerSys Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 10.65%.
EnerSys Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
