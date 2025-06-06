Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 174,519 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 488,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 650,937 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Green Plains stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

