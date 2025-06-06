Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,797,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 903.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 731,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 658,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 643,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

