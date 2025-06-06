Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

