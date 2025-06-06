Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.