Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

RIGL opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.78 million, a PE ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

