Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,818,775 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,818,775 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

