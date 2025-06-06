U.S. GoldMining (USGO) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -58.41% 4.27% 3.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$9.36 million -13.35 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $4.93 billion -$62.19 million -18.89

Risk & Volatility

U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. GoldMining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 1169 3442 4308 157 2.38

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.54%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 6.74%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

