UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.17. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,584,992.56. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,818 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

