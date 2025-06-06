UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Enovix by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 136,747 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Enovix by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enovix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

ENVX stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

