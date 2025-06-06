UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 309,301 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Busey Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,875.60. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,394.40. This represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,825 shares of company stock worth $323,038. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

