UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.