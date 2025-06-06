UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 14,432 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VITL stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
