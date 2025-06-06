UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 14,432 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

