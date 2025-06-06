UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 30,252 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,301 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 725.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,674 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.12.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $838.76 million, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

