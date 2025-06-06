UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 54,690 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $953.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

