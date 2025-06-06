UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $9.62 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.