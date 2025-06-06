UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 575,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.21 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

