UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $16.26 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $903.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $218,236.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,490. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $740,590. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

