UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

