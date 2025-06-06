UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $985.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

