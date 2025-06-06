UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,018,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

