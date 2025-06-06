UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NYSE:NHC opened at $105.44 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.