UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 24,320 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,301,000 after purchasing an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,043,000 after buying an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,988 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $11,891,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE CRK opened at $24.19 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.