UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ASTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ASTH opened at $24.80 on Friday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

