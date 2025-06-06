UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,709 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Xometry by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,070,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $308,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,923.50. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,637.69. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $666,660 in the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

XMTR opened at $35.30 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

