UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Hovde Group raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.58. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,709.34. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.