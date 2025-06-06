UBS Group Begins Coverage on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.