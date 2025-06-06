UBS Group Boosts Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target to $2.70

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.60 to $2.70 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABEV. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Ambev has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,614,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 880,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

