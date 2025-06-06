UBS Group Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $95.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 118.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,365 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

