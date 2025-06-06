UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

BASE stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,395.57. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 20.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 272.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

