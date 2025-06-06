UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

NYSE TROX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.40. Tronox has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,200.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

